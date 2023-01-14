Tags
The grim forecast is the result of years of battering economic winds faced by these hospitals, many of which attract too few patients to remain profitable, but enough to remain a necessary resource.
The twists and turns continue over the fate of a downtown building and accusations over its status.
Franklin Memorial Park took a big step forward in the cemetery’s ongoing beautification efforts and improvements with the recent construction …
He will be fulfilling the term of Julie Nix who resigned last month.
The county's elected leaders discussed the findings of a compensation study at a recent meeting.
Franklin County’s boys varsity basketball team kept its unblemished Blue Ridge District record intact Tuesday with a 58-57 victory over Willia…
Check out the peaks and valleys in volatile local gas prices, and track motor vehicle sales, financing and production.
The four recently elected members of the Rocky Mount Town Council took their oaths of office Jan. 5.
The Franklin County School Board took another step closer to a new pay structure Monday. Members voted to approve a “blueprint” for compensati…
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources capped off the year by placing several artificial fish habitats around Smith Mountain Lake as pa…