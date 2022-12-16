NASCAR celebrates Founder's Day ahead of 75th anniversary

On December 14, 1947, a group of drivers, promoters, mechanics, and people within racing met at the Streamline Hotel, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The rest, as they say, is history.

NASCAR’s beginnings can be pinpointed to that day, that moment in time exactly 75 years ago when the group of men created the sanctioning body that is still the nation’s largest for stock car racing.

NASCAR will celebrate its 75th season in 2023.

Martinsville Speedway founder H. Clay Earles was not at the gathering, but by that time he had already forged a relationship with the meeting’s leader, Bill France, Sr.

“Looking back in history, I’m not exactly sure the reasoning why he wasn’t there,” said Earles grandson, and Martinsville Speedway president, Clay Campbell in a recent phone interview.

The only currently running NASCAR track to predate that meeting was Martinsville Speedway, which held its first race on September 8, 1947, about three months prior.

“There were plenty of stories,” Campbell said of what he heard about NASCAR’s beginnings from his grandfather. “When Bill France was beginning to form NASCAR, that’s when he and my grandfather met, and I think Bill was promoting racing, he actually did a little racing at the time. Doing promoting the old-fashioned way, putting up flyers on telephone poles and things like that, promoting different events. And I think that really forged that relationship with my grandfather and Bill. They had the same mindset, the same vision, and I would call both of them visionaries. Bill obviously took it to another level with forming NASCAR, ultimately building Daytona International Speedway.”

France and Earles were both in unchartered territory at the time. Earles began promoting races in Martinsville as a hobby, “and you see where that turned out,” Campbell said.

A few years after Martinsville Speedway’s first race, the France’s joined the track as partners, which they maintained until 2004 when the track was sold to NASCAR’s International Speedway Corporation.

Campbell said the move to ISC “was probably one of the wisest moves we have ever made,” giving the track resources they didn’t have as a standalone entity.

Campbell believes the long-time relationship between the Earles and France families was beneficial for both Martinsville and NASCAR.

“You had two men with like visions,” Campbell said. “Both of them wanted to further our sport, further Martinsville Speedway. And as time went on, with other France members coming into the organization, myself, my sister, my mother, my aunt, we had a great relationship and we were able to grow that relationship from a business standpoint, because we both wanted the same thing. We wanted to continue a successful venture.”

There are parallels between the history of NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway. The most prominent is the family aspect of both. Bill France Sr. passed the sport on to his son, Bill France Jr., and it is now being run by his other son, Jim France, NASCAR’s current CEO and chairman.

That family mindset has prevailed across NASCAR for 75 years.

“I think that speaks volumes for the commitment, the passion, that the France family has for our sport. It’s unlike any other,” Campbell said. “I think that separates us from other sports franchises and entertainment venues, and it’s great that we can do that. Nobody else has been able to mimic that. I think it speaks volumes for what we have.

“The mindset that we here at Martinsville, all my family members, and with the France family with NASCAR… I think it helped grow the sport because we had family values, and we knew operating these place as family, it helped us understand what our customers wanted. We’ve always touted that we’re a family business. We want to encourage families to come to our events to appreciate what NASCAR is all about, and I think we’ve accomplished that.

“And that’s high on our list as we move forward, to continue to attract families and youth and people from all over. And I think that’s working.”

NASCAR will celebrate its anniversary in 2023 with one of its most diverse race schedules. The Cup Series will go back to the LA Coliseum for The Clash in February, will make a return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the all-star race in May, and will run a street race in Chicago in July.

Campbell, Martinsville Speedway employees, and those within NASCAR had fun this year going down memory lane looking at the history of the track. Now, they’re looking forward to doing that again in 2023 as NASCAR celebrates the same 75 year milestone.

“It’s a phenomenal milestone,” Campbell said. “Seventy-five years is something to be proud of, and I think it shows that NASCAR, especially in the past few year, they continue to be innovative… They continue to make bold changes, and they listen to our fans. Obviously if we hadn’t we wouldn’t be here today.

“I think you can see by the things that have happened in the last few years, and are continuing to happen, NASCAR certainly has a bright future ahead.”

Editor’s Note: Cara Cooper is the sports editor for the Martinsville Bulletin.