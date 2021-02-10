Nearly 900,000 receive one dose of vaccine

At press time, 913,158 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 217,605 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 5,754 doses have been administered with 752 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 5,838 doses were administered with 861 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 105 doses were admininstered with 12 people fully vaccinated, and 1,228 doses were given in Patrick County, with 177 people fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District is registering residents who are in group 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To register for the vaccine, visit redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9. Paper copies also are available at the health departments in Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Stuart, as well as in public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville.

Registering for the vaccine only indicates a person’s interest in receiving the vaccine when vaccines become available and is not an appointment for getting the vaccine, according to the VDH website.