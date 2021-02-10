Nearly 900,000 receive one dose of vaccine

At press time, 913,158 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 217,605 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 5,754 doses have been administered with 752 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 5,838 doses were administered with 861 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 105 doses were admininstered with 12 people fully vaccinated, and 1,228 doses were given in Patrick County, with 177 people fully vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District is registering residents who are in group 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To register for the vaccine, visit redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9. Paper copies also are available at the health departments in Rocky Mount, Martinsville and Stuart, as well as in public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville.
Registering for the vaccine only indicates a person’s interest in receiving the vaccine when vaccines become available and is not an appointment for getting the vaccine, according to the VDH website.
Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, people between age 16 and 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19, as well as as people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, according to VDH.
Because there is a shortage of the vaccine, VDH has prioritized frontline essential workers based on job roles as follows: first responders (police, fire, hazmat), corrections and homeless shelter workers, child care workers (K-12 teachers and staff of public and private schools), food and agriculture (including veterinarians), manufacturing, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers (U.S. Postal Service and private) and government officials.
Virginia Department of Health reported 3,516 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 117 hospitalizations and 40 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 534,116 this week. The state reports 22,339 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 6,898.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 3,942 cases, with 260 hospitalizations and 83 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,436 cases, with 119 hospitalizations and 37 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,119 cases, including 82 hospitalizations and 30 deaths.