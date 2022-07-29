New cell phone, dress code policies

Franklin County Public Schools is introducing a division-wide cell phone use policy this school year.

The Franklin County School Board approved the policy at its May 9 meeting and it goes into effect with the start of the 2022-2023 school year in August.

The cell phone use policy was developed by a committee of three principals, three parents, K-12 Curriculum Director Brenda Muse, Technology Director Tim Morrison and Blackwater District School Board Member Arlet Greer. They gathered input from school employees and reviewed policies from nearby divisions.

The policy is divided into three sections, one covering all grade levels, one for kindergarten through eighth grade and one for ninth through twelfth grades.

"(All) students may use their cell phones after school hours and to and from school while following the guidelines," Morrison said.

The district-wide guidelines prohibit cyberbullying and "inappropriate use of social media, vulgar pictures, text messages, videos, etc." during school activities and while a cell phone is on school property, including school transportation. Students are solely responsible for their cell phone.

From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., K-8 students may not use cell phones and other forms of electronic communication/tools.

"Even for instruction," Morrison said. "They may use their Chromebook, and that's it."

K-8 students who violate the policy will receive a warning and a referral on their first offense. A second offense will result in a referral and device confiscation, to be returned to the student at the end of the school day. Third offense consequences are similar, except a parent must pick up the device from the school office at the end of the day. On a fourth offense, the student will also "receive a disciplinary action," which could range from detention to a stay at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School's Secondary Learning Center (SLC) if the behavior continues.

For older students, the cell phone policy codifies the high school's existing stop-light system, which seems to work well, Morrison said.

"The green zones are...the cafeteria, of course in the hallway during class transition time," Student School Board Member Kobe Levisy said. "The yellow zones are more the classrooms, at the teachers' discretion, and then the red zones are going to be the offices, student services, the restrooms."

Student School Board Member Caroline Horne noted that high school teachers are usually more lenient as students get older and earn more trust.

At the high school, cell phone policy violations will first be met with a warning from the teacher. On the second offense, the teacher will contact the student's parent/guardian. Subsequent offenses will result in a referral coupled with time in detention, in school suspension and finally assignment to SLC.

For all students, the number of cell phone policy offenses resets every school year.

At the same meeting, the school board approved changes to the division's dress code policy, including a clarification that all clothing must cover the stomach "even when arms are raised" and a requirement that clothing have 3-inch wide shoulder straps, unless covered by a jacket or sweater. Also, students in grades eight and under may not wear headgear or head apparel "unless permitted for religious, medical or extenuating circumstances approved by administration."