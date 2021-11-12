New Tech @ Gereau students create haunted houses

Eighth grade students at New Tech @ Gereau recently created haunted houses in a three-week project referred to as Creepy Cribs which blended English, math, civics, economics and art. New Tech is a project-based leadership academy at the Gereau Center. The program is in its fifth year and is comprised of 67 students. Teachers are called facilitators and students participate in hands-on projects in which they work in groups.
The Reading and Rights (R and R) course is in its first year and is facilitated by Tina Arrington and Ashley McKelvey. The interdisciplinary year-long course combines English 8 (Arrington) along with civics and economics (McKelvey).
Amanda Scott, math facilitator, also works with Arrington and McKelvey as a guide for the students.
New Tech @ Gereau’s website described Creepy Cribs by saying, “Students collaborated to develop their haunted houses’ back stories, construct models and craft sales pitches while using primary and secondary sources to research U.S. locations that are said to be haunted and reading short stories by Ronald Dahl and Edgar Allan Poe.
“Each ‘Creepy Crib’ has a caretaker which is actually a proportional ‘mini-me’ of one of the house’s creators with the added requirement that the caretaker’s appearance must tie into their backstory and house design.”
After the students received feedback on their houses, they made the final improvements before the houses were reviewed at an open house by Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) seventh graders who voted for their favorite design by placing a “bid.” Each design included a QR code so that “prospective buyers” could learn more about each house’s backstory and design.
Each house had a caretaker to care for the house and to serve as host for the house during the open house for BFMS 7th graders.
The project received good reviews from students. Noah Buckner said, “This project was challenging and it made us be creative and use our resources better.”
Tyana Muse described Creepy Cribs by saying, “This project was a way to show our creative side. It’s a way to collaborate and communicate with others.”
The facilitators were also pleased with the project’s outcome. Arrington said, “The students went above and beyond our expectations on this project. We were impressed by their ability to create and work together so effectively. I think the biggest area of growth was in their communication skills—that is definitely a life skill. They learned how to problem solve and work through conflict.”
McKelvey expressed her pleasure by saying, “It was nice to allow them to be creative and write their own stories. Throughout the project we witnessed students grow in their ability to collaborate with their peers. After the past few years, this was a nice opportunity to allow them to be joyful in the classroom.” BFMS 7th grade math teacher Colleen Sisinni shared from the perspective of what the 7th graders experienced. “The 7th grade students really enjoyed seeing and bidding on the Haunted Houses created by the New Tech students. In 7th grade, we work with proportions, scale models and indirect measurement, all of which can be applied with these Haunted House models.”
Scott commented on how students found working on mathematical problems for the project to be interesting and fun since they were “invested” in the problem because it was relevant to them.
The winning bid for a creepy crib was $400,000 for Shipman Manor created by team Fall ‘n’ Pumpkins comprised of Larissa Campbell-Rojas, Tyana Muse, Bailey Furrow and Addi Camillari.
Students also designed real estate listing flyers for the project. More about commissions will be discussed when students get to the unit on percentages in math.
English, math, civics, economics and art—-Creepy Cribs covered them all.