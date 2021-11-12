New Tech @ Gereau students create haunted houses

Each house had a caretaker to care for the house and to serve as host for the house during the open house for BFMS 7th graders.

The project received good reviews from students. Noah Buckner said, “This project was challenging and it made us be creative and use our resources better.”

Tyana Muse described Creepy Cribs by saying, “This project was a way to show our creative side. It’s a way to collaborate and communicate with others.”

The facilitators were also pleased with the project’s outcome. Arrington said, “The students went above and beyond our expectations on this project. We were impressed by their ability to create and work together so effectively. I think the biggest area of growth was in their communication skills—that is definitely a life skill. They learned how to problem solve and work through conflict.”