052621-fnp-nws-vaccine

Everyone, 16 years and older, who lives in Virginia is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A mobile vaccine clinic, operated by the West Piedmont Health District, will be held June 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hilltop Drive, Rocky Mount.

To find other available vaccine providers, visit vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine update

At press time, 48.3% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 3,229,382 people, or 37.8% of the population, fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 37,130 doses have been administered with 16,968 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.

In Henry County, 33,149 doses were administered with 14,997 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 9,110 doses were administered with 4,226 people fully vaccinated, and 9,802 doses were given in Patrick County, with 4,486 people fully vaccinated.

Positive cases

Positive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 4,048 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 183 hospitalizations and 77 deaths.