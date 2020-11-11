1 dead in Wednesday morning crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in one death, according to an email from state police spokesperson Corrinne Geller.

The crash occurred in the 4100 block of Brooks Mill Road at approximately 7:35 a.m. According to Geller, a box truck sideswiped a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, which spun out and struck a 2011 Lexus RX350.

The box truck then crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Honda Civic, driven by Michael B. Priest, 37, of Huddleston, who died at the scene, Geller said.

Priest was a physician at Carilion Clinic's VelocityCare Westlake location.

"Yesterday (Nov. 11) we learned the tragic news that Dr. Michael Priest, a physician with Carilion Clinic VelocityCare, died in a car accident yesterday morning while on his way to work," Hannah Cline, a Carilion spokesperson wrote in an email on Nov. 12.

"We are heartbroken at his loss. Dr. Priest was a well-respected member of the Carilion family and embodied the values that we hold dear," Cline wrote. "His absence leaves a hole in our team and in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they navigate this difficult time."

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, Geller said.

Crews from Franklin County Public Safety, Glade Hill and Snow Creek rescue squads responded to the scene, according to Responding Fire.