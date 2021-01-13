14 enroll in Smith Mountain Lake Leadership Academy

There are 14 professionals enrolled in the inaugural Smith Mountain Lake Leadership Academy, a 12-month program designed to educate, connect and inspire existing and emerging community leaders.

The academy, sponsored by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, kicked off Jan. 6 at The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning and Enterprise in Rocky Mount. Participants followed COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing masks, being spaced 6 feet apart and having access to hand sanitizer.

The event featured a half-day orientation that included guest speaker Beth Bell, executive director of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. Bell delivered a presentation entitled “Developing Your Centers of Influence,” which included advice and tips to improve networking return on investment. Bell also serves as publisher of Macaroni Kid Roanoke, founder and president of FemCity Roanoke, a women’s networking group, and as a columnist for Valley Business FRONT.