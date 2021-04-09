2 defendants' statements key issue as prosecutors seek to streamline trials in Franklin County homicide, burglary

That request was taken up Friday in circuit court, at a hearing whose logistics underscored the sprawling nature of the cases, which also must address the ongoing judicial emergency prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a fairly large event,” Workman said in court earlier in the week, and the arrangements at Friday’s hearing bore that out.

All four defendants, now held without bond, were present with their lawyers and, in order to observe social distancing, they were seated around the courtroom in areas that included the defense table, the jury box and seats near the witness stand. Deputies also opened the courtroom’s rarely used balcony in order to provide ample distancing for the many spectators on hand.

Workman’s motion argues that “all of the ... charges stem from a single chain of events,” and that “[t]he defendants are charged ... with participating in contemporaneous and related acts, for which the evidence presented will be identical, and will not constitute prejudice to any one defendant.”

Workman also said in court that she intends to call as many as 25 witnesses, all of whom would be brought in to give testimony, however many trials occur.