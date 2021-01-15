2 Rocky Mount police officers who were in Capitol during riot face federal charges

The judge forbade the men from possessing firearms during the case but said they could seek relief from that order if it became an issue.

The penalty for the misdemeanor is up to a year in jail; the penalty for the petty offense is up to six months.

The next virtual court hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The criminal complaint cites social media comments the officers made on Facebook as supporting evidence.

In interviews with The Roanoke Times, Robertson has maintained he and Fracker did nothing illegal.

In a selfie that Fracker took inside the Capitol, the men are standing in front of a statue of John Stark, a Revolutionary War officer from New Hampshire who is famed for having penned that state’s motto, “Live free or die.” Fracker is making an obscene gesture. Robertson is pointing at Fracker while holding a wooden object. Robertson wrote Wednesday that he was holding the pole of an American flag.

According to Robertson, Capitol Police allowed the two men into the building, served them bottled water and told them to stay within cordoned areas, which they did. He said he and Fracker neither saw nor participated in any violence.