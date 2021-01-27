24-hour count of homeless begins Jan. 27

The Point-in-Time Count, a 24-hour count of the sheltered and unsheltered homeless population will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 and continue until 6 p.m. Jan. 28.

“It offers a snapshot of homelessness and housing needs in Franklin County so we can better understand the issue and improve how we make homelessness rare, brief, nonrecurring,” according to Sheila Overstreet, volunteer coordinator with the Point-in-Time Count and executive director of Faith Network of Franklin County. “With successive counts, we can measure our progress.”

Localities that receive federal funding for homeless programs are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to conduct the count annually, according to a news release. Information from the count helps determine how much funding communities will receive for programs and services that help the homeless.

Volunteers will canvass Franklin County and survey people who are without shelter; however, due to COVID, this year’s count will be observational only, the release said. Information collected can include, but is not limited to, name, age, gender and length of homelessness. Shelter and transitional housing providers also will provide client data for the same day.