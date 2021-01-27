 Skip to main content
24-hour count of homeless begins Jan. 27
Last year’s Point-in-Time Count volunteers included Gary and Lucille Bowman, Sheila Overstreet, of Faith Network and Pam Chitwood, of United Way of Franklin County.

 Photo courtesy of Sheila Overstreet

The Point-in-Time Count, a 24-hour count of the sheltered and unsheltered homeless population will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 and continue until 6 p.m. Jan. 28.

“It offers a snapshot of homelessness and housing needs in Franklin County so we can better understand the issue and improve how we make homelessness rare, brief, nonrecurring,” according to Sheila Overstreet, volunteer coordinator with the Point-in-Time Count and executive director of Faith Network of Franklin County. “With successive counts, we can measure our progress.”

Localities that receive federal funding for homeless programs are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to conduct the count annually, according to a news release. Information from the count helps determine how much funding communities will receive for programs and services that help the homeless.

Volunteers will canvass Franklin County and survey people who are without shelter; however, due to COVID, this year’s count will be observational only, the release said. Information collected can include, but is not limited to, name, age, gender and length of homelessness. Shelter and transitional housing providers also will provide client data for the same day.

“The more we know about our homeless population, the better we can serve their needs,” Overstreet said. “This PIT Count is not only a chance to learn how many people are homeless and where they are located, but also information about how they became homeless and what services they need to help them.”

For more information on the Point-in-Time Count, contact Overstreet at 420-2560.

