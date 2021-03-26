24-hour library opens at Summit View Business Park

Franklin County Public Library’s self-service, 24-hour library kiosk has been installed at Summit View Business Park. The kiosk contains 235 books, audiobooks and DVDs that library users can browse, borrow and return.

Similar to a food vending machine, the library requires a library card to check out items, including bestselling fiction and movies for all ages. Users can visually browse and select items, then scan their library card to dispense them and print a receipt. A free kit, containing a pair of gloves, face mask and hand sanitizing wipe, is also available for users.

Signs, voice prompts and a video explain how to use the machine.

The kiosk’s free Wi-Fi service allows users to download e-books and audiobooks to their smartphones or tablets, check their library accounts, and access thousands of fiction and nonfiction titles from the OverDrive digital materials collection.

“We’re excited the kiosk is Wi-Fi-enabled,” said Alison Barry, director of the Franklin County Public Library. “The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced our responsibility to continue to serve county residents who don’t have internet access or are unable to visit our physical buildings. Now people have access to library materials around the clock.”