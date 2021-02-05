25th annual photography contest now accepting entries

The 25th annual John Faber Memorial Photo Contest and Show, sponsored by Smith Mountain Arts Council, will take place April 24 and 25 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. The event is open to all photographers, from amateur to professional.

Categories include Smith Mountain Lake area scenes, landscapes and seascapes, people, wildlife and pets, architecture, close-up (macro or still life), digital manipulation and youth (younger than 18 or enrolled high school students).

Fees are $12 per entry for up to three photos or $40 for four photos. SMAC members’ entry fees are $7 per entry for up to three photos or $36 for four photos. There is no fee for entries in the youth category.

This year, entries will be judged by professional photographer Jerome Sturm. The entry form for this year’s show contains information, including dates, rules and deadlines and can be found at smithmountainartscouncil.com/Art-Show-2021.

- Submitted by Anne Reynolds