3 schools to receive $150,000 for security equipment

The Virginia Department of Education last week announced $12 million in state school security equipment grants to 489 schools in 102 school divisions, including three schools in Franklin County.

The grants will pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules and other security upgrades, according to a news release.

Franklin County’s amount, $150,302, will be earmarked for Benjamin Franklin Middle, Ferrum Elementary and Henry Elementary schools, the release said.

“This year, we have doubled the amount of assistance available to help Virginia school divisions protect our students and the educators, administrators, and staff dedicated to preparing them for success,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release. “We remain focused on supporting students and their families in navigating the pandemic and preparing for in-person learning to resume, which includes ensuring that our schools have all the necessary technology, equipment, and systems to keep everyone safe and to respond to emergencies.”