3 schools to receive $150,000 for security equipment

The Virginia Department of Education last week announced $12 million in state school security equipment grants to 489 schools in 102 school divisions, including three schools in Franklin County.
The grants will pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules and other security upgrades, according to a news release.
Franklin County’s amount, $150,302, will be earmarked for Benjamin Franklin Middle, Ferrum Elementary and Henry Elementary schools, the release said.
“This year, we have doubled the amount of assistance available to help Virginia school divisions protect our students and the educators, administrators, and staff dedicated to preparing them for success,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release. “We remain focused on supporting students and their families in navigating the pandemic and preparing for in-person learning to resume, which includes ensuring that our schools have all the necessary technology, equipment, and systems to keep everyone safe and to respond to emergencies.”
The 2019 Appropriation Act approved by General Assembly doubled the total annual appropriation for the grant program — effective this year — from $6 million to $12 million, the release said. The 2019 General Assembly also approved the governor’s proposal to increase the maximum award per school division — effective last year — from $100,000 to $250,000.
The criteria for making the awards — developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades, according to the release. The program expanded this year to include funding for security equipment for school buses.
A local match of 25% was required of most divisions, the release said. The grants program was established by the 2013 General Assembly after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 14, 2012.
