4 defendants face upgraded charges in fatal Franklin County shooting

Franklin County prosecutors are significantly refining and upgrading the cases against several defendants in a summertime shooting that left a man dead and his younger brother wounded, according to indictments that came out of Monday’s grand jury session.

The charges center around a July 14 shots-fired call in the 100 block of Salt- house Branch Road in Henry.

Franklin County deputies and Virginia State Police responded about 4:20 a.m. and found Justin Chase Prillaman, 20, with fatal gunshot wounds. His brother, James Matthew Prillaman, 18, had also been injured by gunfire.

Within a week, police had charged and arrested three men, and by September three additional suspects had been charged.

Monday’s grand jury saw indictments against four of those six on new or enhanced charges, including murder:

Te’Sean Markee Brooks, 19, of Hardy and Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, 20, of Rocky Mount are both now charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit burglary, two counts of robbery of a residence with a gun, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, statutory burglary, larceny of a firearm and five counts of using a gun to commit a felony.