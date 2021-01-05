4 defendants face upgraded charges in fatal Franklin County shooting

Franklin County prosecutors are significantly refining and upgrading the cases against several defendants in a summertime shooting that left a man dead and his younger brother wounded, according to indictments that came out of Monday’s grand jury session.
The charges center around a July 14 shots-fired call in the 100 block of Salt- house Branch Road in Henry.
Franklin County deputies and Virginia State Police responded about 4:20 a.m. and found Justin Chase Prillaman, 20, with fatal gunshot wounds. His brother, James Matthew Prillaman, 18, had also been injured by gunfire.
Within a week, police had charged and arrested three men, and by September three additional suspects had been charged.
Monday’s grand jury saw indictments against four of those six on new or enhanced charges, including murder:
Te’Sean Markee Brooks, 19, of Hardy and Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, 20, of Rocky Mount are both now charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit burglary, two counts of robbery of a residence with a gun, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, statutory burglary, larceny of a firearm and five counts of using a gun to commit a felony.
Brooks initially had faced three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and malicious wounding; Manns had been charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Leon Douglas Mitchell Jr., 22, of Rocky Mount and Sean Gabriel Schwallenberg, 21, of Hot Springs now face charges that included first-degree murder, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit burglary, robbery of a residence with a gun, statutory burglary, larceny of a firearm, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and four counts of using a gun to commit a felony.
Both Mitchell and Schwallenberg had previously been charged with robbery.
Two other men charged in the case, Treavon Rachez Taylor, 20, of Hardy and Austin Kerry Lane, 22, of Concord, North Carolina, did not have their charges upgraded at Monday’s grand jury but still have preliminary hearings set for Jan. 14 in Franklin County General District Court.
Taylor is accused of one count of robbery and Lane is charged with being a principal in the second degree to robbery.
A search warrant filed in the case reported that Brooks, Manns and Taylor were arrested six days after the shooting, following a pursuit by Roanoke County police of a Dodge SUV they and other individuals were traveling in.
In a separate warrant, investigators said they searched the Dodge and found an empty firearm magazine, a fanny pack and a cellphone, but no weapons.
Additional information about James Prillaman’s condition has not been released.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or
981-3376. On Twitter