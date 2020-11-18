A Child's Christmas is set to continue

Another roadblock has been the need to limit large gatherings such as church services. Imirie said area churches that usually agree to host an angel tree have had to find new ways to get the information cards of children in need to church members.

Since Trinity Ecumenical Parish is not having in-person services, the church has provided cards in angel baskets at the church’s entrance. Resurrection Catholic Church has the information available in its offices for any member who calls and wants to participate.

“We are genuinely overwhelmed that the churches are making this extra effort,” Imirie said.

Once the items are collected, Imirie said organizing the collected toys and clothes will begin early next month. She said that process will also be different this year.

This year the number of volunteers working at one time will be limited to prevent too many people being together at once. Those working will also stay in separate areas, Imirie said.

Imirie said she expects there will be changes for families picking up the gifts as well.

Instead of meeting inside one of the local churches, plans are to have volunteers meet families at their cars with the donated gifts.