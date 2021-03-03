Activist seeks Democratic nomination to challenge 9th district incumbent

A Rocky Mount cosmetologist and activist has announced that she intends to be the Democratic candidate who will challenge incumbent Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin County, in the 9th district House of Delegates race in November.

“Uncontested incumbency is un-American and the people should have a choice who they want in power,” said Bridgette Craighead, 30. “When I heard Del. Charles Poindexter was running unopposed again, I knew something would have to be done. If no one else is going to do it, I will.”

Though Craighead is a newcomer to politics, her profile rose in dramatic fashion after she co-organized Franklin County’s first Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020. National and international news outlets have interviewed and profiled her as county officials debated whether to ban the Confederate flag from the school dress code and whether to move a Confederate monument from in front of the county courthouse. (The flag was banned from the dress code, the monument stayed put.)

Craighead believes she can put her willingness to speak out to good use in the halls of government, she said. “I felt that someone needed to fill the position to be a voice for the people that are not usually heard.”