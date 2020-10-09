American Legion Post 62 donates to local school

American Legion Post 62 presented a donation to Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy on Oct. 7. Receiving the donation was SMLCA’s administrator Lincoln Bryan (third from left) from Ron Roseveare (second from left), the post’s treasurer. Other officers who attended the presentation included Tom Faull (from left), vice commander; Patrick Norris, chaplain; and Mike Herron, sergeant of arms. It’s one of several donations that the SML American Legion Post 62 makes several every year to various organizations throughout the community.