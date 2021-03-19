Annual cross walk to take place on Good Friday

Once again this year, churches from the town of Rocky Mount are planning to carry the cross through the community on Good Friday. This event will start at 11 a.m. April 2 at the Veterans Memorial Park. The entire walk is less than 4 miles and should take between two and three hours to complete. Participants are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m.

The group will travel through town stopping at points along the way to offer prayers for businesses and organizations.

The cross is a universal symbol of the Christian faith. Event organizers believe that the message of the cross can unify the church regardless of denominational differences.

Jesus said, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.” (Matthew 16:24, 25 KJV)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s event had to be canceled. “We are looking forward to bringing this event back to our community,” said Matthew Ricks, pastor of Rocky Mount Christian Church.

“I think a lot of people are searching for hope and a fresh start, and that is what the message of the cross is all about,” said Robert Meredith, pastor of the Rocky Mount Church of God.

For more information about this year’s event, email office@rmcog.org.