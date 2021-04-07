Annual lake cleanup to kick off May 1

Organizers of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake recently announced details of a modified version of SML’s annual cleanup initiative.

“We were so disappointed when we had to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic, so the committee really wanted to come up with a way to have Take Pride this year, but do it in a manner safe for all volunteers,” said Paula Shoffner, executive director of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission.

TLAC organizes the program in collaboration with the Smith Mountain Lake Association and Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

SMLA President John Rupnik explained that the committee will rely on communities and homeowners/property owners associations to clean up their coves, along the shoreline, on the water or both. Neighborhood groups, businesses, civic organizations, families and individuals are encouraged to join the effort by joining these groups or by planning their own clean-up events anytime in May.