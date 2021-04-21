Anthony Swann will deliver Ferrum's class of 2020 keynote

Anthony Swann, Virginia’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, will be Ferrum College’s keynote speaker for the class of 2020’s in-person commencement ceremony.

During the ceremony, scheduled for April 30 at 6 p.m., graduates will don regalia and cross the commencement stage in Adams Stadium to take a photo with Ferrum College President David Johns.

Swann, who was recently appointed to a four-year term to the Board of Education by Gov. Ralph Northam, was named 2021 Teacher of the Year last October.

“I plan to utilize this opportunity to give hope to those students who feel that their current trauma or economic hardship is the end of their world,” Swann said.

Swann has taught for 14 years at various elementary schools in Virginia and North Carolina. He has been a fifth-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary since 2017.

At the school, he created “Guys with Ties,” a program that encourages students to “dress to impress” twice a month and practice integrity, honesty, and respect. He also helped develop the school’s Cooperative Culture Initiative, which rewards students for achievements and positive behavior.

Swann earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Averett University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Regent University.