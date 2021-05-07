 Skip to main content
Antique and Classic Boat Society holds spring workshop
Antique and Classic Boat Society holds spring workshop

Antique and Classic Boat Society holds spring workshop

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its annual spring workshop at the homes of John and Beth Coffman, Mark and Jennifer Thompson and Alan and Jean Frederick. Each of these members showed the 30 members in attendance the status of their wooden boat projects and demonstrated useful skills related to restoring and building wooden boats. One of the projects shown was the restoration of a rare 1929 Chris Craft triple cockpit by Mark and Jennifer Thompson. For more information, contact Dave Olson at 719-1216 or at dave.olson46@gmail.com. — Submitted by John Seal

 Photo courtesy of the SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its annual spring workshop at the homes of John and Beth Coffman, Mark and Jennifer Thompson and Alan and Jean Frederick. Each of these members showed the 30 members in attendance the status of their wooden boat projects and demonstrated useful skills related to restoring and building wooden boats. One of the projects shown was the restoration of a rare 1929 Chris Craft triple cockpit by Mark and Jennifer Thompson.

For more information, contact Dave Olson at 719-1216 or at dave.olson46@gmail.com.

- Submitted by John Seal

