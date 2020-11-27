Antique boat chapter hosts fall workshop

Support Local Journalism
The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its annual fall workshop at the home of Alan and Jean Frederick. Several subjects were demonstrated that relate to the care and maintenance of wooden boats. Lunch was served outside with appropriate social distancing following the lectures. For chapter information, contact chapter president Dave Olson at 719-1216 or dave.olson46@gmailcom.
- Submitted by George Blosser
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!