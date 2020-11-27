 Skip to main content
Antique boat chapter hosts fall workshop
Antique boat chapter hosts fall workshop

Antique boat chapter hosts fall workshop
Photo courtesy of the SML chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its annual fall workshop at the home of Alan and Jean Frederick. Several subjects were demonstrated that relate to the care and maintenance of wooden boats. Lunch was served outside with appropriate social distancing following the lectures. For chapter information, contact chapter president Dave Olson at 719-1216 or dave.olson46@gmailcom.

- Submitted by George Blosser

