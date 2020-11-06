 Skip to main content
Antique boat club takes fall cruise
Photo courtesy of Steve Freyaldenhoven

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society participated in a fall cruise on Smith Mountain Lake on Oct. 31. Eight boats and 20 members and guests gathered at Christmas Tree Island for the cruise. The group proceeded to Magnum Point Marina for lunch after a leisurely cruise along the Blackwater River arm of the lake. For more information about the chapter, contact Dave Olson, chapter president, at 719-1216 or dave.olson46@gmail.com.

- Submitted by George Blosser

