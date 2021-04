After missing last year’s event due to the pandemic, the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society plans its 30th annual Antique and Classic Boat Show at Mariner’s Landing on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact chapter president Dave Olson at 719-1216 or dave.olson46@gmail.com.