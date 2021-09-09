Antique Farm Days returns for its 18th year

SONTAG - The 18th annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days returns to the Franklin County Recreation Park Friday and Saturday with a host of activities scheduled.
Despite the recent cancellations of the Franklin County Agricultural Fair and the Boones Mill Apple Festival, officials opted to go ahead and stage the event for the first time since 2019.
Last year’s Antique Farm Days was canceled because of the COVD-19 pandemic.
Gates open at 8 a.m. both days at the recreation park with opening ceremonies to follow both days at 9 a.m.
Events last until 8 p.m. today and 6 p.m. Saturday.
Scheduled events for today are Fairbanks Engine Runs (9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.), Sawmilling (10 a.m., 1 p.m.), Fairbanks Engine Shingle Mill (10:30 a.m, 3 p.m.), Threshing and Baling (11 a.m., 3 p.m.), Rock Crushing (11:30 a.m.), Parade (4 p.m.), Tractor Games (4:30 p.m.) Antique Car Cruise In (5 p.m.), Lawn Tractor Pull (6 p.m.) and Blue Grass Music (6 p.m.)
Scheduled events for Saturday are Fairbanks Engine Runs (9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.), Auction (9:30 a.m.), Antique Tractor Pull (10 a.m.), Sawmilling (10 a.m., 1 p.m.), Rock Crushing (11:30 a.m., 3 p.m.), Threshing and Baling (11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.), Shingle Mill (1:30 p.m. 3 p.m.) and Parade (4 p.m.).
The event is sponsored by the Antique Farm Days Club. Its emphasis is to preserve farm machinery and implements that were used in an agriculture-based society of early Southwest Virginia, officials said.
A restored Peerless Steam Tractor that’s more than 100 years old is featured this year as is a restored 1923 Fairbanks Morse vintage engine, officials said. A 1923 wood Frick threshing machine will be used for the threshing and bailing demonstrations.
General admission is $5 per person with youth ages 12 and younger admitted free of charge.
More event details are available at www.SVAPF.org .