Antique Farm Days returns for its 18th year

SONTAG - The 18th annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days returns to the Franklin County Recreation Park Friday and Saturday with a host of activities scheduled.

Despite the recent cancellations of the Franklin County Agricultural Fair and the Boones Mill Apple Festival, officials opted to go ahead and stage the event for the first time since 2019.

Last year’s Antique Farm Days was canceled because of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Gates open at 8 a.m. both days at the recreation park with opening ceremonies to follow both days at 9 a.m.

Events last until 8 p.m. today and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scheduled events for today are Fairbanks Engine Runs (9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.), Sawmilling (10 a.m., 1 p.m.), Fairbanks Engine Shingle Mill (10:30 a.m, 3 p.m.), Threshing and Baling (11 a.m., 3 p.m.), Rock Crushing (11:30 a.m.), Parade (4 p.m.), Tractor Games (4:30 p.m.) Antique Car Cruise In (5 p.m.), Lawn Tractor Pull (6 p.m.) and Blue Grass Music (6 p.m.)