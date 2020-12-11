Appalachian Power to host virtual meeting to discuss flooding concerns

Appalachian Power is hosting a virtual community presentation Dec. 15 to discuss recent high water level events and protocol used to adjust reservoir flows.

The event will be held online in partnership with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Smith Mountain Lake Association.

Appalachian Power operates the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility and controls water levels at both Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes. Representatives from Appalachian will discuss the process for lowering the lake’s level before a large rain event and improvements to communicate in advance to property owners to secure their personal property and watercraft. Smith Mountain Lake rose above full pond on several occasions throughout 2020.

The chamber and SMLA are accepting questions before the presentation from the community for Appalachian Power. Questions can be submitted to info@visitsmithmountainlake.com by Dec. 10.

Due to software licensing, the meeting is limited to 300 participants and registration is available on a first come, first served basis. The event will be recorded and made publicly available.

To register for the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqc-6hpzotHNzSU_Hl4ybdxhlUdbDYWdA7.