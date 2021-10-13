Apple Festival makes its October debut Saturday

BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

Traditionally, the event is held in September, but this year it was postponed and rescheduled for Saturday because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 2020 Apple Festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Apple Festival is the 43rd.

Event officials said limited shuttles will be available this year so groups are asked to wait at the corner of Church Hill Street and Boones Mill Road after parking.

A Tractor Pull, staged by the Blue Ridge Mountain Garden Tractor Pullers Association and sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust, is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Big Lick Roofing is the 2021 title sponsor.

More than 50 vendors are expected and a full, day-long entertainment line-up in scheduled.

The event dates to 1941 and the Boones Mill Lions Club was in charge of its staging and promotion for more than 40 years.

