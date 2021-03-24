Application for senior farmers' market program opens April 7

Farm Market Fresh for Seniors, also known as the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition program, is available through Southern Area Agency on Aging.

Eligible seniors may receive $45 worth of coupons that can be used to purchase locally-grown fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at participating farmers’ markets.

The number of people who can participate is limited. Beginning Wednesday, April 7, the agency will take applications over the phone as long as the supply of coupons lasts.

Participants must be:

Seniors who are (or will become) 60 years old or older on or before June 1

Seniors who live in the cities of Danville and Martinsville, and those in Franklin, Patrick, Henry or Pittsylvania counties. (Residents of Henry and Pittsylvania counties must have access to and be willing to shop at participating farmers’ markets outside their county)

Seniors who do not live with and are not an immediate family member of the farmer who grows the produce

Seniors with a gross monthly household income that does not exceed the income requirements of the program (the income limit changes each year).