Applications available for SML Lions scholarship

SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust recently announced it is accepting applications for 2021 college scholarships for Franklin County High School seniors who plan to pursue a four-year college degree at a Virginia college or university.

The SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust began these awards for FCHS seniors in 1992. Since then, the organization has awarded 116 scholarships equaling $650,000.

This spring the SML Lions Scholarship Trust will award at least seven scholarships. The grants will provide $6,000 each to the recipients while they earn their bachelor’s degrees.

The SML Lions Scholarship Trust awards scholarships on the following criteria: academic excellence in high school, significant extracurricular and community involvement, financial need, positive recommendations from references, application essays and personal interviews, if possible.

The deadline for FCHS seniors to apply for this year’s four-year scholarships is March 31. Applications are available from the FCHS guidance department or at sites.google.com/a/frco.k12.va.us/fchs-guidance/scholarships.

For more information about the scholarship program or the SML Lions Scholarship Trust, contact Joseph Brown at smllionsscholarshiptrust@gmail.com.