April kicks off Moonshine Heritage Month

“Moonshining the Arts: Reflections on Canvas,” an exhibition of original works by the Bald Knob Artists’ group, is available for viewing at the Rocky Mount location (on the upper level) through April 30.

Artists Carol Yopp, Donna Boles, Drew DeNeal, Dana Phillips, Linda Fisher, Marlene Groth, Bob Stout and Suzanne Davis Ross each contributed to the exhibit.

“They worked from old photos and sometimes their imaginations,” Yopp said of the Bald Knob exhibition. “One can get an idea of what goes on in an artist’s mind when given the opportunity to express themselves on canvas of a 100-year-old event that changed history.”

The main library is open Tuesday and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Westlake branch, located in Westlake Towne Center at 84 Westlake Road in Hardy, is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other planned activities throughout the month include:

A Night of Making Likker on April 16 at 6 p.m. at Early Inn at The Grove. The event features tastings at Twin Creeks and a catered meal at the Early Inn. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at tickets.earlyinn.com.