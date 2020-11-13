Area businesses step up for teachers, staff

During a time when tension and stress levels are high, Franklin County teachers and school staff have been receiving kind gestures from local businesses, churches and other area nonprofits.
“The way we teach our children has changed dramatically since March 13 when the governor mandated our schools close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Superintendent Mark Church in a letter to area businesses. “Our teachers and staff members have been forced to change how we deliver instruction … all while donning face coverings and uber-vigilant cleaning and disinfecting … while still delivering a quality instruction to all within our care.”
To help alleviate the extra stress taken on by “frontline educators,” some business owners and managers have adopted schools to support.
Teachers and staff have been receiving free treats, lunch, ice cream socials and notes of thanks and encouragement to help see them through the trying times.
Rocky Mount Bojangles adopted Franklin County High School and donated free sausage biscuits to all staff members.
Dairy Queen in Ferrum adopted Ferrum Elementary and has donated coupons each month to include free ice cream and items from their breakfast menu.
“We want to show our appreciation because we know it’s hard,” said Deborah Russell, who manages both restaurants along with her family from Arrington Enterprises. “Teachers are doing triple the work and putting in triple the time and effort, whether they are teaching virtually or in school. Some are parents themselves and have to go home to teach their own kids. It’s not much, but we do appreciate them and want to show it in some form.”
Amanda Rucker, owner/operator of Rocky Mount McDonald’s, said she felt the need to support all county schools, so McDonald’s donated free McCafé beverages to all county staff.
“It was hard to choose just one school,” Rucker said. “We wanted to support them all. In this time, teachers are taking on an extra measure of stress and anything that any business can do to support and encourage our educators is invaluable.”
Church said he hopes that more businesses will consider adopting a school to show its staff members that their community supports them.
“It is always nice to be reminded of just how appreciated you are by people outside of the school,” Church said. “We are very proud of our community for all that they are doing.”
Businesses wishing to adopt a school should contact the school for details and a count of its staff members.
