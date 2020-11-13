Area businesses step up for teachers, staff

During a time when tension and stress levels are high, Franklin County teachers and school staff have been receiving kind gestures from local businesses, churches and other area nonprofits.

“The way we teach our children has changed dramatically since March 13 when the governor mandated our schools close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Superintendent Mark Church in a letter to area businesses. “Our teachers and staff members have been forced to change how we deliver instruction … all while donning face coverings and uber-vigilant cleaning and disinfecting … while still delivering a quality instruction to all within our care.”

To help alleviate the extra stress taken on by “frontline educators,” some business owners and managers have adopted schools to support.

Teachers and staff have been receiving free treats, lunch, ice cream socials and notes of thanks and encouragement to help see them through the trying times.

Rocky Mount Bojangles adopted Franklin County High School and donated free sausage biscuits to all staff members.

Dairy Queen in Ferrum adopted Ferrum Elementary and has donated coupons each month to include free ice cream and items from their breakfast menu.