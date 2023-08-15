News
A couple from the Henry area of Franklin County were charged Wednesday with embezzling from a youth baseball organization.
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved a new no-wake zone in a long-debated section of Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday. The de…
Plans to add additional boat slips and a dry dock to The Dock at SML have run into delays due to several nearby residents who are concerned th…
Franklin County’s golf team posted three scores in the 70s and three others in the low 80s Tuesday to win the 2023 season-opening Blue Ridge D…
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.