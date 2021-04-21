Author to serve as keynote speaker at Ferrum's graduation

Earlier this week, Ferrum College announced that New York Times’ best-selling author Jeff Selingo will serve as keynote speaker during Ferrum College’s 105th commencement ceremony.

The ceremony honoring the class of 2021 will be held May 1 at 10 a.m. in Adams Stadium.

Selingo has written about higher education for more than two decades. His latest book, “Who Gets In & Why: A Year Inside College Admissions,” was published in September 2020.

Selingo is the founding director of the Academy for Innovative Higher Education Leadership at Arizona State University, where he also serves as a special advisor for innovation and professor of practice. Additionally, he co-hosts the podcast “FutureU” and is a regular contributor to The Atlantic.

Previously, Selingo served as a visiting scholar at Georgia Tech’s Center for 21st Century Universities. He was the top editor of the Chronicle of Higher Education, where he worked for 16 years.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College, Selingo earned a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. He lives in Washington, D.C. with his family.