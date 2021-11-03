Award winners honored by SMLA

The Smith Mountain Lake Association welcomed several award recipients at its recent monthly meeting. The Spirit of the Lake and Melvin S. Johnston Citizen Volunteer award winners were each in attendance Oct. 19 to be presented a plaque in person following a virtual meeting held in September.

The winners were announced at the SMLA’s annual membership meeting conducted online Sept. 23. They include Spirit of the Lake award to a person, organization or business that personifies the goodness and quality of lake living and the Melvin S. Johnston Citizen Volunteer Award given to one or more people who made the greatest contribution to Smith Mountain Lake and the quality of life around the lake, in the prior calendar year or over an extended time period.

This year’s recipients of the Spirit of the Lake Award are David and Cindy Cappellari and Tiffany and Bruno Silva. Melvin S. Johnson Citizen Volunteer Award recipients were Lorie Smith and Dr. Bob Pohlad.

SMLA President John Rupnik presented plaques to each of the recipients at the Oct. 19 meeting.