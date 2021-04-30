Awards presented at annual photo show

The 25th annual Smith Mountain Arts Council John Faber Memorial Photo Show was at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on April 24 and 25.
The show featured the works of 40 participants, including 17 youth photographers. In all, more than 200 photos were submitted and judged by local photographer Jerome Sturm.
This year’s best in show winner was Greg Adams for his work “Dogwood in Fog.”
Winners in the eight categories are:
SML scenes1: Kathleen Riordan, “Cool Branch”
2: Larry Sakayama, “Morning Fog”
3: Kathryn Orth, “Summer’s Over”
Honorable mention: Kathy Coulahan, “That Tickles”
Honorable mention: Adria Wilson, “Sky Swirl”
Landscape/seascape1: Alan Raasch, “Not So Dismal Swamp”
2: Gerald Carney, “Circles”
3: Kathy Coulahan, “Boats in the Bay”
Honorable mention: Rebecca Raybon: “Stone Cold Freedom”
Honorable mention: Kathy Coulahan: “Tale Tableau”
People/portraits1: Jean Wibbens, “Horrible Harold & Mikie”
2: Jean Wibbens, “Black Lives Matter”
3: Alan Raasch,“Anxiety”
Honorable mention: Kathryn Orth, “Hauke and Ilona”
Honorable mention: Roger Firestone, “Independent Mind”
Pets/wildlife1: Roger Firestone, “Instant Mimicry”
2: Alan Raasch, “Victory Cry”
3: Tamera Key, “Morning Glory”
Honorable mention: Teresa Woodford, “Sweet Gaze of Cookie”
Honorable mention: Rachel Keener, “Mysterious”
Architecture1: Sammy Allen, “Reflections of Blue”
2: Karen DeBord:, “Colorful Medley”
3: Elaine Lee, “Lighthouse #2”
Honorable mention: Debbie Cressell, “German Day”
Honorable mention: Jean Wibbens, “Reflection of Liberty Library”
Close-up, macro, still life1: Greg Adams, “Ice Pattern”
2: John Robertson, “Look Inside Shells”
3: Tamera Key, “Sticky Fingers of a Tree Frog”
Honorable mention: Tamera Key, “Unfurling”
Honorable mention: Robert Moeller, “Seed”
Digital manipulation1: Jean Wibbens, “Lamentations”
2: Jean Wibbens, “Wishing”
3: Adria Wilson, “Fuchsia Waves of Grain”
Honorable mention: Constance Lowery, “Retro Computer”
Honorable mention: Alan Raasch, “Out of Time”
Youth1: Luke Faber, “Ribbit”
2: Madelyn Cressell:, “Tutu Pretty”
3: Tressie Amos, “Sharp Top”
Honorable mention: Madelyn Cressell, “Paris through Clock’s Face”
Honorable mention: Everett Graham, “Skating into the Sunset”
Honorable mention: Lily Davis-Craighead, “Sunrise Buffalo”