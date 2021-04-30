Awards presented at annual photo show

The 25th annual Smith Mountain Arts Council John Faber Memorial Photo Show was at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on April 24 and 25.

The show featured the works of 40 participants, including 17 youth photographers. In all, more than 200 photos were submitted and judged by local photographer Jerome Sturm.

This year’s best in show winner was Greg Adams for his work “Dogwood in Fog.”

Winners in the eight categories are:

SML scenes1: Kathleen Riordan, “Cool Branch”

2: Larry Sakayama, “Morning Fog”

3: Kathryn Orth, “Summer’s Over”

Honorable mention: Kathy Coulahan, “That Tickles”

Honorable mention: Adria Wilson, “Sky Swirl”

Landscape/seascape1: Alan Raasch, “Not So Dismal Swamp”

2: Gerald Carney, “Circles”

3: Kathy Coulahan, “Boats in the Bay”

Honorable mention: Rebecca Raybon: “Stone Cold Freedom”

Honorable mention: Kathy Coulahan: “Tale Tableau”