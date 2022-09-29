Band Classic returns for 35th year

Franklin County’s 35th annual Band Classic steps off Saturday afternoon at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Competition begins at 4 p.m. with a band performing its show every 15 minutes.

Breaks are scheduled at 5 p.m., 6 p.m and 7:45 p.m. with the presentation of awards set 9:15 p.m.

Sixteen bands are competing: four in Group 1, three in Group 2, five in Group 3, three in Group 4 and one in Group 5.

Franklin County concludes the event with the performance of its show at 9 p.m. Its show will not be scored as part of the competition, but it will be evaluated by the judges.

Competing in Group 1 are Randolph Henry, William Fleming, Staunton River and Auburn.

Competing in Group 2 are Tunstall, Heritage-Lynchburg and Liberty Christian Academy.

Competing in Group 3 are Floyd County, Liberty-Bedford, Magna Vista, Rustburg and William Byrd.

Competing in Group 4 are Bassett, Blacksburg and Patrick Henry-Roanoke.

Competing in Group 5 is Northwest Guilford (N.C.).

Bassett captured the Grand Championship last year and also claimed the title in 2018.

Bassett, competing in and winning Group 5 last year, scored 89 points and received No. 1 ratings in all categories reviewed by the judges.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke, competing in Group 5, finished second with 83.55 points, while William Byrd (81.60) and E.C. Glass (80.45) both competing in Group 4, finished third and fourth.

William Byrd’s score was the best in Group 4, Glass was second and Rockingham County, N.C. (77.35) was third.

In Group 1, Auburn finished first with 72.65 points, followed by Buffalo Gap (71.10) and William Campbell Combined School (69.15).

In Group 2, Tunstall placed first with 74.35 points, followed by Westover Christian Academy of Danville (73.50), Rustburg (71.50), Nottoway (70.95) and Chatham (69.90).

In Group 3, George Washington-Danville (78.60) took top accolades, followed by Appomattox County (77.65), Liberty-Bedford (76.75) and Magna Vista (75.75).

Franklin County is under the guidance of fourth-year director Rocky Ankeny and is the fourth director to steer the Eagles in the classic.

Included in that quartet is retired director Carlton Wilkes for whom the high school’s band facility is named.

Wilkes played an instrumental role in starting the classic in 1986, and his son, Chris, the former band director at Salem, guided the Spartans to a past grand championship.

Chris Wilkes is a Franklin County alumnus and former band member at the school.

The 2020 classic was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.​