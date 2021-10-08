Bassett takes top laurels in Franklin County Band Classic

Bassett High School’s Marching Band claimed grand championship accolades in Saturday’s 34th annual Franklin County Band Classic at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Bassett last won the grand championship of the classic in 2018.

The 2020 classic was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competing in and winning the top division, Class 5A, Bassett totaled 89 points. The Bengals received No. 1 ratings in all categories reviewed by the judges.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke, competing in Class 5A, placed second with 83.55 points, while William Byrd (81.60) and E.C. Glass (80.45), both competing in Class 4A, finished third and fourth.

William Byrd’s score was the best in Class 4A. Glass was second and Rockingham County (N.C.) (77.35) was third.

In Class 1A, Auburn High School finished first with 72.65 points, followed by Buffalo Gap (71.10) and William Campbell Combined School (69.15).

In Class 2A, Tunstall High School placed first with 74.35 points, followed by Westover Christian Academy of Danville (73.50), Rustburg (71.50), Nottoway (70.95) and Chatham (69.90).