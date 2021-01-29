Bill to restrict wakesurfing at Smith Mountain Lake sinks in House

“This bill is an overreaction to a few boaters who would best be handled individually through local enforcement for unsafe boating,” wrote one lake homeowner. “Denying recreation for 99% of the boaters because of the misdeeds of 1% of inconsiderate jerks is overkill and taking away people’s rights of lake enjoyment. This is classic use of a canon to do what a rifle shot could do.”

On Monday, Byron’s bill failed to get enough support from the full House to reach the stage for a final vote, with a push from Democrats to defeat it.

“This issue is not going away,” Byron said.

Byron has been one of the more vocal critics of the Northam administration’s handling of the vaccine rollout. She’s delivered multiple speeches during session, much to the frustration of House Democrats tired of listening to the daily lectures from Republicans.

Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, complained about the legislature getting involved in the “governance of Smith Mountain Lake.” Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, said the bill didn’t get a “proper discussion” in committees before it arrived to the House floor.

“We had extensive discussion on it, and those people that wanted to sign up and speak to it did,” Byron said. “There’s always going to be some that don’t make the meeting and those that are going to oppose the bill. Not everyone support the bills we pass here.”