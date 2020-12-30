 Skip to main content
Billy Kingery named Realtor of the Year
Billy Kingery named Realtor of the Year

Billy Kingery, of Mountain to Lake Realty, has been named 2020 Realtor of the Year by the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. The presentation was made at an association ceremony on Dec. 15.

The award is the highest bestowed by the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors and recognizes a local Realtor who demonstrates outstanding spirit, business accomplishments and community involvement.

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors is comprised of more than 1,700 Realtor and affiliate members in the Roanoke Valley and is one of more than 1,300 Associations of Realtors nationwide that make up the National Association of Realtors.

