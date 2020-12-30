Black Lives Matter chapter donates gifts to community

Christmas came early when members of Black Lives Matter Franklin County gave away free coats and shoes to more than two dozen children, adults and seniors at EL3ven11 Beauty Lounge in Rocky Mount on Dec. 24.

“We had 27 people sign up even though we were aiming for 50,” said organizer and chapter president Bridgette Craighead. “It was fun. We went shopping the first week of December and spent about $1,000.”

Money that was collected during BLM events held throughout the county this year was used to buy the items. The chapter received donations from as far away as Alaska and Chicago, Craighead said. A group of women in Alexandria, Virginia that Craighead regularly keeps in touch with also donated.

The coat and shoe giveaway was organized as a way to give back to the Franklin County community when many organizations have had to curtail their community outreach, Craighead said.

“It’s been hard on everybody this year. COVID has put a stop to everything,” she said. “We just wanted to give back something that they can have for a long time.”