More than 50 people attended a peace vigil organized by Black Lives Matter of Franklin County at Mary Elizabeth Park in Rocky Mount on Sunday afternoon to remember George Floyd and others who have died in custody of law enforcement. Speakers included educator and historian Jordan Bell of Roanoke, Bridgette Craighead, who is the Democratic candidate challenging incumbent Charles Poindexter in the 9th district House of Delegates race in November, and Sean Perryman of Fairfax County who is running as a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. The event culminated with a 9-minute, 29-second moment of silence in memory of Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd's death on April 20.
Black Lives Matter holds moment of peace vigil
Related to this story
Most Popular
Later this summer, Harbor Freight Tools will be opening its 33rd store in Virginia and its first in Franklin County, according to company officials.
Emma and Bill Parcell were among the dozens of residents who turned out to celebrate the official opening of the Ferrum Pedestrian Bridge alon…
Despite a weather forecast that called for heavy rain, more than 200 spectators attended the Moonshine Heritage Car Show at the Blue Ridge Ins…
Franklin County-based Virginia Furniture Market announced plans Wednesday to build a 120,000-square-foot distribution facility on 8 acres alon…
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in March (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
- Updated
A Rocky Mount man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.
When Morganne Flinkstrom was looking at colleges, she immediately felt a connection to Ferrum College.
After four years at Ferrum College, Davon “D” Robinson can say he is a changed man.
- Updated
Two men have been arrested in a 2019 Franklin County homicide, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
The We Care ATV Ride on April 24 raised nearly $1,700 with 75 vehicles participating in the ride. Two participants came from as far away as Ri…