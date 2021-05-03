 Skip to main content
Black Lives Matter holds moment of peace vigil
Black Lives Matter holds moment of peace vigil

More than 50 people attended a peace vigil organized by Black Lives Matter of Franklin County at Mary Elizabeth Park in Rocky Mount on Sunday afternoon to remember George Floyd and others who have died in custody of law enforcement. Speakers included educator and historian Jordan Bell of Roanoke, Bridgette Craighead, who is the Democratic candidate challenging incumbent Charles Poindexter in the 9th district House of Delegates race in November, and Sean Perryman of Fairfax County who is running as a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. The event culminated with a 9-minute, 29-second moment of silence in memory of Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd's death on April 20.

