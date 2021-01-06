Black Water Junction to provide short-term rentals next year

Black Water Junction in Union Hall is in the process of expanding its offerings to visitors. In addition to its growing wedding venue and wake park, plans are to add short-term rentals with rustic cabins.
It was 2016 when Russell and Melba Seneff opened The Pavilion at Black Water Junction as well as Black Water Junction Wake Park on 50 acres of farmland off Bethel Lane in Union Hall. Both have seen substantial growth in recent years.
Due to the growth, Melba Seneff said the family decided to expand their property by purchasing an additional 15 acres to construct four rustic cabins. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved the short-term rentals in October, and Seneff said construction plans are already well underway. She said the cabins could be completed as early as spring.
Seneff said a major reason for building the cabins was due to there being a very limited number of places for people to stay in the area. People attending weddings or the wake park from out of town often have to travel substantial distances for overnight lodging, she said.
The cabins will be 24 feet by 24 feet and would likely resemble the size and shape of an average hotel room. Each would include a small kitchen, a sofa, a king size bed and a bathroom.
The cabins will also overlook a pond as well as a large section of the property. Seneff said it is not unusual to see deer, foxes and even an occasional bear.
In addition to cabins, two duplex homes are also planned for construction on the property. Seneff said the duplexes are not park of Black Water Junction. They will be for anyone looking for a long-term place to stay.
Seneff said they have owned rental apartments in Bedford County for years before selling them recently. They decided to building a rental property closer to home that would be easier to oversee.
The apartments in the duplex homes will be two-bedroom, one-bathroom with parking spaces. Seneff said she expects the duplexes to also be completed sometime this year.