Black Water Junction to provide short-term rentals next year

Black Water Junction in Union Hall is in the process of expanding its offerings to visitors. In addition to its growing wedding venue and wake park, plans are to add short-term rentals with rustic cabins.

It was 2016 when Russell and Melba Seneff opened The Pavilion at Black Water Junction as well as Black Water Junction Wake Park on 50 acres of farmland off Bethel Lane in Union Hall. Both have seen substantial growth in recent years.

Due to the growth, Melba Seneff said the family decided to expand their property by purchasing an additional 15 acres to construct four rustic cabins. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved the short-term rentals in October, and Seneff said construction plans are already well underway. She said the cabins could be completed as early as spring.

Seneff said a major reason for building the cabins was due to there being a very limited number of places for people to stay in the area. People attending weddings or the wake park from out of town often have to travel substantial distances for overnight lodging, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cabins will be 24 feet by 24 feet and would likely resemble the size and shape of an average hotel room. Each would include a small kitchen, a sofa, a king size bed and a bathroom.