BLUE RIDGE FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL
Photos from Saturday's Blue Ridge Folklife Festival at Ferrum College, which returned to the campus calendar after a year's absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year's festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22.

