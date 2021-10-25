BLUE RIDGE FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL
Franklin County Public Schools announced on Thursday that Franklin County High School would move to virtual learning on Friday, Oct. 22 due to…
Ferrum will again play host to the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival when the event returns for the 48th time this Saturday. The annual festival wa…
Three candidates have all said they are not part of a slate, but are being boosted together by the Patriot Network of Franklin County, an activist group opposed to mask mandates.
Tate, domestic short hair
A Franklin County woman accused of child neglect in events that ended with the death of a 7-year-old was granted a secured bond in court Monday.
Redwood Community Farmers’ Market will host its first fall festival Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location on Route 40 West.
The Boones Mill Apple Festival returned Saturday for its 43rd year, but this year it made its debut in October as opposed to its traditional S…
A small plane that was doing a test run Tuesday morning skidded along a gravel roadway and hit a parked state trooper’s car with its wing, according to Virginia State Police.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry announced a new multiagency task force that will review the case and look for new leads in the shooting deaths of the Short family in 2002.
Ferrum College kicks a late-game field goal Saturday to cap its day-long homecoming celebration with a 24-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference …