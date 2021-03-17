Boat explosion reported near Indian Pointe Marina

No serious injuries were reported after a boat exploded near Indian Pointe Marina on Saturday afternoon.

The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 3:25 p.m. Saturday. According to Chief Todd Ohlerich, the boat was fully involved when he arrived on the scene. Four adults and two children had jumped off the boat and swam back to the marina, he said.

Ohlerich said the boat was drifting back toward the marina when he arrived. In order to maneuver it away from the docks, he pushed the boat with the bow of the fireboat while attempting to put out the fire. He said fire from the boat caught one of the dock’s pilings on fire and melted some vinyl siding on the marina.

“If we had let it go any more it would have taken on the dock,” Ohlerich said.

The boat recently had refueled at Indian Pointe Marina, Ohlerich said, made it difficult to extinguish the fire. The boat eventually took on water and sank just a short distance from the marina, he said.

The Department of Wildlife Resources is investigating the incident.