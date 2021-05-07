Boat renters association makes safety a priority

“I would refer those businesses to any of my customers no questions asked,” Prowse said.

With the high demand, Prowse said there have been a growing number of what he calls “shady” boat rental operations popping up around the lake in recent years. Many don’t even have insurance on their boats, he said.

Prowse said he wants a membership to the boat rental association to be a signal to customers that the business is using the best practices. And if a new law concerning boat renters is discussed in Richmond, he said being unified can help in getting their point across to lawmakers.

While members of the association currently do not meet regularly, Prowse said they still share information through email, phone calls and via newsletter. The association recently shared information on the recent boat engine cutoff switch law that went into effect April 1 and an update on wake issues around the lake.

Prowse said the association asks its members to recommend to renters to stay at least at least 100 feet away from shore and other docks when creating a wake — especially when participating in watersports activities.