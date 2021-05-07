Boat renters association makes safety a priority

There are few businesses at Smith Mountain Lake that have had as much success in the past year as boat rentals. Many in the industry have seen record profits as the lake’s popularity has grown.
Rental businesses have banded together to provide assistance and guidance to one another. What started as a small group of two rental companies two years ago has now grown to more than seven members.
The Smith Mountain Lake Boat and Watersports Rental Association was originally started by Jeff Prowse, owner of Mitchell’s Point Marina and SML Boat Rentals, and Bridgewater Marina partner Ryan Waters in 2019. The goal was to create a formal group of like-minded businesses to share best practices in the industry and be a collective voice on lake issues.
Prowse said the association is open to any rental business that follows the recommended legal and safety guidelines. Those guidelines include the business and its watercraft being in compliance with local, state and federal laws and regulations governing boat rental operations, insure all watercraft and provide proper training and support for customers.
Of the seven rental businesses currently in the association, Prowse said he would be glad to recommend any to customers, which can sometimes happen when the high demand is high for rental boats during peak summer months. The supply of available rentals boats currently is far from meeting demand, he said.
“I would refer those businesses to any of my customers no questions asked,” Prowse said.
With the high demand, Prowse said there have been a growing number of what he calls “shady” boat rental operations popping up around the lake in recent years. Many don’t even have insurance on their boats, he said.
Prowse said he wants a membership to the boat rental association to be a signal to customers that the business is using the best practices. And if a new law concerning boat renters is discussed in Richmond, he said being unified can help in getting their point across to lawmakers.
While members of the association currently do not meet regularly, Prowse said they still share information through email, phone calls and via newsletter. The association recently shared information on the recent boat engine cutoff switch law that went into effect April 1 and an update on wake issues around the lake.
Prowse said the association asks its members to recommend to renters to stay at least at least 100 feet away from shore and other docks when creating a wake — especially when participating in watersports activities.
Recommendations are made by the rental association to assure that boat renters are safe on the water. Prowse said that boat renters are often seen as the cause for many boat incidents around the lake.
“We are a convenient scapegoat,” Prowse said.
Prowse recently discovered that only 22 of the 160 boating incidents on the lake since 2010 were caused by rental boats. Of those, 16 incidents required assistance beyond first aid and the remaining six had damage to the boats.
The information was provided to him by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
To rent a boat at the lake, Prowse said renters must watch a safety video and be provided with a brief orientation by staff that covers the boats’ instruments and safety gear. He said he makes sure boat operators know what they are doing before they leave the dock.
Prowse said it only takes one bad boating incident to put a bad light on all boat renters at the lake. With the creation of the boat renters association, he is working to assure that boat renters and their customers are being safe on the lake.