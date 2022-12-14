BOOK SIGNING
Danville police say two overdose victims knew each other, died at separate locations; fentanyl suspected in fatalities
Two people overdosing and dying on the same day in Danville is highly unusual, said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson.
When police searched the Ferrum home in October, the found 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine, one handgun, eight long guns or rifles, ammunition and "cock fighting items," a press release said.
A community group is seeking input from Ferrum residents for a master plan aimed at attracting residential development to an 80-acre property …
Emmitt D. Southern, 57, of Princeton was charged with aggravated malicious wounding after shooting his ex-wife's boyfriend in June 2021.
A weather-related rockslide has forced a second stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway to be closed near Roanoke.
Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount.
An inmate serving time at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County was slain Sunday by another inmate, the Virginia Department of Corrections said. The killing is the second at the high-security facility in just over a year.
A 70-year-old school bus attendant was spit on by a student, and the man’s response amounted to felony child abuse, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Yorktown, Virginia.
ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia State Police now blame “human error” for the agency’s hiring of Austin Lee Edwards, the cop who killed the grandparents and mother of a 15-year-old California girl he “catfished” online.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.