Booker T. Washington National Monument gets temporary superintendent

Booker T. Washington National Monument has a new superintendent temporarily. James Williams moved into the position in October, transferring from a position as museum curator at Everglades National Park in Florida.

Williams is taking over for Superintendent Robin Snyder while she fills in temporarily as the deputy superintendent at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina. The deputy superintendent there is temporarily filling in at the Everglades National Park. The former deputy superintendent there permanently took a position at the National Park Service Headquarters in Washington D.C.

The job shift is not unusual for National Park Service staff, Williams said. The temporary move allows the parks to quickly put someone in a position to give qualified applicants ample time to apply.

The change also allows park staff to try new positions and see new areas of the country, which is one of the reasons Williams said he took the position. He took a similar temporary position several years ago at Fort Stanwix National Monument in New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just been a wonderful experience,” Willams said of the temporary assignment at Booker T. Washington National Monument. He is also filling in as superintendent at Appomattox Court House National Historic Park where Snyder also serves as superintendent.