Boones Mill announces second round of grant funds

The Town of Boones Mill recently announced a second round of grant funding to support small business recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Reinvigorate Boones Mill (Round Two)” provides grant funding for full-time, self-employed business owners (sole proprietors) and for businesses with employees that did not receive a grant in the first round of funding. One-time grants of up to $2,500 for full-time, self-employed business owners and up to $5,000 for businesses with employees are being provided to offset business impacts during the pandemic.

The grant program will be administered by the Town of Boones Mill Industrial Development Authority with assistance from the town. Applications are due by Oct. 28 at 4:30 p.m. These funds were made available from the local allocation of a federal CARES Act grant.

The application is available at www.townofboonesmill.org/business.

Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Paper applications should be returned in a sealed envelope to Town of Boones Mill Economic Development Authority, Attn: B.T. Fitzpatrick, Town of Boones Mill, P.O. Box 66 Boones Mill, VA 24065.