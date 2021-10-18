BOONES MILL APPLE FESTIVAL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton (W.Q. Quint) Overton Sr. (1938-2021).
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.
- Updated
Jordan Iman Witcher is charged with fatally shooting Moses Lewis.
- Updated
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a press release today stating that it is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.
- Updated
BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.
Democrat Bridgette Craighead and Republican Wren Williams are vying to succeed Charles Poindexter.
- Updated
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.
A Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, alleging that she contracted hepatitis A from eating at one of the chain’s restaurants.
New indictments charge a Rocky Mount man with murder in the death of his 7-year-old step-grandchild as well as bring cases against two other members of the family, according to court records and authorities.
The Town of Rocky Mount held a press conference on Oct. 12 to make the public aware that it will begin using a new side-loader truck for solid…