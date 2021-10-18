 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOONES MILL APPLE FESTIVAL
0 comments
featured

BOONES MILL APPLE FESTIVAL

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Boones Mill Apple Festival returned Saturday for its 43rd year, but this year it made its debut in October as opposed to its traditional September date. The event was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics